Stranded Suez Canal Container Ship Reportedly Moving Again

A huge container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for the last week is reported to have started moving once again after the ship’s stern moved away from the canal’s western bank.

The MV Ever Given, which is over 400 metres in length, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday when it ran aground amid high winds and a poor visibility due to a sandstorm.

In a statement published earlier today, the Suez Canal Authority said that “towing maneuvers to refloat the container ship Ever Given have started with the help of 10 giant tugs”.

Specialist salvage companies have been working to dislodge the ship for a week now. After several days, canal officials began preparing to remove some 20,000 containers from the ship in a bid to lighten the load.

The Suez Canal, connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, provides the shortest link between Asia and Europe. With an estimated 12% of global trade passing through the canal, the incident has disrupted global supply chains and has cost the global economy billions.

A number of ships stranded in the canal are bound for Malta.

