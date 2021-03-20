Strickland Foundation Chair Says His Hillman Inquiry Findings ‘Don’t Shame Allied Newspapers As Such’ 

Strickland Foundation chair and retired judge Giovanni Bonello has said the findings of an internal inquiry he had carried out at Allied Newspapers in the wake of Adrian Hillman’s removal as managing director five years ago “don’t shame the company as such”.

While refusing to divulge details of the inquiry, he told Lovin Malta that he’s confident his recommendations to the Allied Group, which owns Times of Malta, have been taken on board.

“It was a private investigation for a private company. I have substantial insight but I believe I also have a duty of confidentiality,” he said.

“It wasn’t an investigation of anything public but of a private company, and my function was only to report to the Allied directors. I can only add that nothing that came out of the investigation shames the company as such.”

Bonello was appointed chairperson of the Strickland Foundation, the majority shareholder of Allied, a few months after he was entrusted with carrying out his inquiry.

However, he denied having a conflict of interest, telling Lovin Malta that he was formally asked to become chairman shortly before the Hillman allegations were published.

“I don’t feel a conflict of interest, it was a private internal investigation by a company to investigate its internal workings,” he said