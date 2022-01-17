Strike Against Malta’s New Vaccine Rules Falls Flat As Organiser Claims People Afraid To Make Their Voices Heard

A poor turnout followed a national call by the ‘Freedom Movement’ at a strike against the latest COVID-19 measures issued by the government.

As of today, a person can only enter an establishment such as a restaurant or bar if in possession of an up-to-date vaccination certificate.

In their call, the movement called for “a national strike against tyranny and in favour of human rights,” and was due to start at 10 am today.

The event saw a congregation of persons rally together, with the scope of marching to various sites around the capital, arguing their case from a human and even scientific perspective.

Lovin Malta met with Paul Chetcuti, a spokesperson for the movement, and he made his opinion on the current government mandate against current vaccine rules known.

Chetcuti chose to remain unmasked for the entire duration of the rally.

What was the scope of the strike and what was the message they sought to deliver?

“The government’s rules are based purely on fantasy. They are using this fantasy to impose restrictions on unvaccinated persons and to those who refuse to receive the booster altogether,” he said.

“This is discrimination and it’s unacceptable.”

“Those who are against booster rules are being discriminated against as though they never had the vaccine in the first place.”