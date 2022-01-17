Strike Against Malta’s New Vaccine Rules Falls Flat As Organiser Claims People Afraid To Make Their Voices Heard
A poor turnout followed a national call by the ‘Freedom Movement’ at a strike against the latest COVID-19 measures issued by the government.
As of today, a person can only enter an establishment such as a restaurant or bar if in possession of an up-to-date vaccination certificate.
In their call, the movement called for “a national strike against tyranny and in favour of human rights,” and was due to start at 10 am today.
The event saw a congregation of persons rally together, with the scope of marching to various sites around the capital, arguing their case from a human and even scientific perspective.
Lovin Malta met with Paul Chetcuti, a spokesperson for the movement, and he made his opinion on the current government mandate against current vaccine rules known.
Chetcuti chose to remain unmasked for the entire duration of the rally.
What was the scope of the strike and what was the message they sought to deliver?
“The government’s rules are based purely on fantasy. They are using this fantasy to impose restrictions on unvaccinated persons and to those who refuse to receive the booster altogether,” he said.
“This is discrimination and it’s unacceptable.”
“Those who are against booster rules are being discriminated against as though they never had the vaccine in the first place.”
@lovinmaltaofficial The “Freedom Movement” eventually mobilised around 30 people. #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #valletta #floriana #news #report #demonstration ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Asked whether he was happy with the turnout, Chetcuti said it was not “the be-all-end-all”.
“We have a population that is afraid. But even if we’re four or five persons, it is still enough for us to make our voices heard. We are a democratic society and that gives you the freedom of speech,” he said.
Other attendees also had their say.
The strike was met with persons of various backgrounds. Some are current business owners who manage and supervise employees. But the gathering was also attended by employees, activists, and students alike.
“We are here to protest against discrimination. We don’t believe the boosters make a difference. Personally, I am self-employed and do not wish to discriminate against people who choose to use my services,” one protestor told Lovin Malta.
Among the protesters was a student of performing arts whose education was directly affected as a result of the current rules because only adequately vaccinated people are allowed to enter theatres.
“I cannot go to theatres. In this field, you have to be a part of the audience and observe everything around you. This is how you learn.”
“Do not deprive me of the opportunity to continue my studies.”
A great point of concern among attendees stemmed from the lack of data tied to the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
“Today I’d have felt a little dizzy and lightheaded. Some years down the line… who knows?” one person said.
“It’s irresponsible to force it upon people, to cut them out of society purely because they choose not to put something they’re not sure about, in their body. Malta was almost entirely a united country, but these measures have caused nothing but separation. It’s disgusting and against our basic human rights.”
The strike was not the first protest seen on the streets of Valletta for the same reasons, with hundreds gathering yesterday to urge the authorities to scrap the new rules.
Do you think the latest COVID-19 restrictions go against our basic human rights?