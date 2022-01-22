‘Strong Indication’ From Malta’s Authorities That COVID-19 Restrictions Will Be Eased Within Two Weeks, Tourism Lobbyist Says 

Maltese authorities have given “strong indications” that more COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in the coming weeks, the president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MRA) has said.

“We have had discussions with the authorities and they have given us strong indications that restrictions will be eased within the next 14 days,” Tony Zahra told Lovin Malta.

Although he didn’t specify which rules these will be, he said the MHRA has received a “tsunami” of complaints from the hospitality industry about the new vaccine entry rules which came into force last Monday.

“There have been a mixture of complaints, such as about implementing it and teaching waiters how to use it to the fact that not all mobile phones can read certificates.”

Zahra said the MHRA’s position is in favour of “regaining our freedoms”.