Stuck In A ‘Banal’ Loophole, Maltese Wrestling Academy Head Calls Out Authorities Over Permit Struggles
A Maltese wrestler who runs a professional wrestling academy has called out the authorities after spending weeks chasing them to try and obtain a permit for an event.
“I don’t like talking about this much because of the mentality in this country whereby all kinds of criticism is associated with politics but I think we’ve reached a stage where this isn’t just impacting me, but the future of my passion in Malta and the opportunities available for my students,” Wayne Pace began.
Pace, whose ring name is Gianni Valletta, said his academy has been trying since the early days of January to obtain a permit for an event on 5th February.
“The Malta Tourism Authority cannot yet give me the green light because they are awaiting new [COVID-19 related] guidelines by the health authorities,” he said.
“The MTA is telling us that Pro Wrestling Malta requires two permits – one for a seated event with spectators and another for a standing event because wrestlers wouldn’t be sitting down.”
While current COVID-19 rules allow seated events for masked and adequately vaccinated people, standing events are prohibited, with no set date for their return.
However, Pace asked why other sporting events haven’t been faced with the same permit hurdles, suggesting it is because Pro Wrestling Malta isn’t registered with SportMalta.
“Obviously wrestlers and performers must stand up,” he said. “How come X Factor and other events can keep on going while we’re stuck in this banal loophole?”
“Now’ve reached a stage whereby the MTA is chasing after the health authorities and the health authorities aren’t answering their emails. Whenever we call up the health authorities, they tell us that it isn’t their responsibility and keep me in limbo.”
After passing through this frustrating experience, Pace warned that Malta is a country “without direction” and “tan-nejk”.
“Instead of helping each other, we try to put spokes in the wheels of people at the bottom. Imagine if it was a big name or a minister’s friend instead; they would be prioritised.”
