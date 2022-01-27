Stuck In A ‘Banal’ Loophole, Maltese Wrestling Academy Head Calls Out Authorities Over Permit Struggles

A Maltese wrestler who runs a professional wrestling academy has called out the authorities after spending weeks chasing them to try and obtain a permit for an event.

“I don’t like talking about this much because of the mentality in this country whereby all kinds of criticism is associated with politics but I think we’ve reached a stage where this isn’t just impacting me, but the future of my passion in Malta and the opportunities available for my students,” Wayne Pace began.

Pace, whose ring name is Gianni Valletta, said his academy has been trying since the early days of January to obtain a permit for an event on 5th February.

“The Malta Tourism Authority cannot yet give me the green light because they are awaiting new [COVID-19 related] guidelines by the health authorities,” he said.