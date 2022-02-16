Maltese Student Blocked From Graduation Ceremony For Not Having Booster Despite Medical Issues

Like many other friends and classmates, she was looking forward to attending the long-awaited ceremony next March, but without having had the booster she is unable to do so.

Pamela graduated with a Master’s Degree in Teaching And Learning in 2020, but her graduation was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdowns, for two years.

Uncertainty and COVID-19 vaccine rules seemingly go hand in hand. But for teacher Pamela Buttigieg, 26, these uncertain times mean missing out on the celebration of one of life’s greatest achievements: graduation.

Some Maltese hold an apprehensive stance when it comes to taking boosters, but for Pamela, it’s a different matter entirely. Diagnosed with Pelvic Congestion Syndrome and Polycystic Ovaries, there are medical concerns of complications resulting from the jab.

“After three years of medication, trying to control the excessive pain and blood loss that come with my conditions, all was managed and I could function better. But after taking the vaccines, everything started again.”

The sentiment was even supported by her Gynaecologist, who issued a certificate exempting her from taking the booster. However, this was not accepted by the authorities.

“My doctor’s letter was disregarded by the medical authorities at COVID-19 health regulation.”

“Gynaecological side-effects from the vaccination are being dismissed by authorities, who keep insisting that it is not due to the vaccine. How do they know? Did they conduct a study? No. Did they launch a site where people could log side effects, new conditions, or worsened ones? No.”

“They cannot dismiss the complaints of women who are suffering as a result of having taken the booster.”

“The anxiety is not fair. I do not understand why people are being discriminated against like this. Yes, there are rules but they are breaching human rights. Plus, for me, this may mean years of hard work without a reward. Everyone looks forward to graduation.”