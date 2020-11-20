Stunning $400 Million 123m Super Yacht That Formed Part Of ‘Golden Fleet’ Still In Malta

Cover photo: Karl Borg

A beautiful 123.2m superyacht has been moored in Malta for at least three months, and she’s quite a sight to behold.

The German-registered Golden Odyssey was built by Lürssen shipyard in Lemwerder in 2015. Going under the project name Tatiana, the superyacht can cruise at 11 knots and reach a top speed of 21.0 kn.

It once formed part of a fleet of superyachts that were known as the Golden Fleet that included the 80m Golden Odyssey, now renamed the Grand Ocean, and the 66.75m Golden Shadow, now known as Blue Shadow.

The fleet was the idea of Prince Khaled bin Sultan, son of the late Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.