Sublime Piece Of Maltese Architecture Up For ArchDaily’s Building Of The Year Award

A sublime piece of Maltese architecture has been nominated for ArchDaily’s ‘Building Of The Year 2022 Award’.

Archdaily is an online blog covering architectural news, projects, products, events, interviews, and opinion pieces. It is the most visited architectural website worldwide, boasting over 500,000 daily readers, with about 160 million page views per month.

And it has noticed some serious potential in a Balzan-based structure designed by Valentino Architects, which was completed in 2018.

The building is a mixed-use development comprising apartments and office buildings. It replaced an old, dilapidated dwelling and was subsequently designed to prioritise light, space, and functionality.