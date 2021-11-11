Suicide Note Found Near Inmate Who Died In Malta’s Prison

A note was found near the latest inmate who committed suicide inside Malta’s prison.

Arun Jose’s lifeless body was discovered in his cell at 6.30am yesterday morning while prison officials conducted their morning rounds. Authorities said that a suicide note was found.

Jose was in prison concerning a swathe of sexual offences, including allegations against minors. He was initially arrested and charged in May 2021 for assaulting a female patient while working on duty at Mater Dei Hospital.

However, he remained under preventative arrest inside Corradino Correctional Facility due to the child sex abuse charges. Lovin Malta is informed that his wife and child were living in the country up until recently.

Despite discovering the note, sources within CCF maintained that Jose was not a suicide risk and had been working within the prison in the weeks preceding his death.

Malta’s prison has been under the microscope over the last few months following the deaths of several prisoners within its walls. An internal inquiry has been launched, while two prisons wardens have been charged over the death of Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu.

Prison director Colonel Alex Dalli has suspended himself with Robert Brincau, who spent years as the chief of Malta’s Red Cross before becoming Malta’s Migrant Detention Centre Director.



The inquiry board will look into the facility’s mental and physical well-being procedures, suicide prevention measures, and rehabilitation and support procedures.



An investigation into Jose’s death is underway and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone about mental health, please call 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com to get in touch online

What do you think wrong with Malta’s prison?