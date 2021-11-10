Arun Jose Identified As Inmate Who Committed Suicide In Malta’s Prison Weeks After Paedophilia Arrest

Arun Jose, a 35-year-old Indian national, is the inmate who committed suicide inside Corradino Correctional Facility earlier this morning.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that Jose was discovered in his cell within Division 4 earlier by a prison guard. He entered the prison at the start of October under preventative arrest after he was charged in relation to child sex abuse.

Jose was charged in May concerning the solitary charge of having committed a non-consensual sexual act in respect of the 20-year-old female patient at Mater Dei Hospital. However, Lovin Malta is informed he remained under arrest due to the child sex abuse charges.

There appears to have been no indication that Jose was a suicide risk and had been working within the prison in the weeks preceding his death. He was scheduled to continue working today.

Malta’s prison has been under the microscope over the last few months following the deaths of several prisoners within its walls. An internal inquiry has been launched, while two prisons wardens are set to be charged over the death of Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu.

The inquiry board will look into the facility’s procedures regarding mental and physical well-being, suicide prevention measures and rehabilitation and support procedures.

An investigation into Jose’s death is underway and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone about mental health, please call 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com to get in touch online

RIP