Superintendent Maurice Curmi Fails Cocaine Test And Is Suspended From Police Force 

Superintendent Maurice Curmi has been suspended from the police force after failing a cocaine test, according to multiple reports.

Curmi, who was stationed at the Rabat (Gozo) police station, tested positive for cocaine during a drug test carried out by the police at the Floriana Depot themselves, Times of Malta, MaltaToday and ONE have all reported.

He has been suspended from the police force and the Public Service Commission will now decide whether he should be fired.

Superintendent Curmi was subject to a police investigation in 2014 after a man who was attacked with a wooden chair warned the high-ranking officer refused to properly investigate his aggressor.

However, an investigation found he hadn’t committed any crime.

What do you make of this development?