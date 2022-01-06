Surprise Drop: Maltese Fashion Designer Claps Back At Homophobic Priest In New Collection

A prominent Maltese fashion designer has clapped back at the homophobic comments made by a priest in the best way possible – by using his own words in his latest designs AND raising money for queer NGOs.

“Surprise drop!” Marco Parascandalo said as he shared a number of new designs featuring the word “gayyaġni”, which was the term used by fundamentalist priest Father David Muscat this week in the wake of the brutal murder of Paulina Dembska.

“Proudly living your truth is essential,” Parascandalo said. “So when someone is annoyed by your ‘gayyagni’, wear it on a shirt and own it.”