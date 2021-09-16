Survey Among School Children Finds That 15% Of 13 To 16-Year-Olds Have Thought Of Self-Harm 

The survey by the Lisa Maria Foundation looked into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students and their wellbeing. The survey was distributed to students aged between seven and 16 in 29 schools across Malta and Gozo.

Roughly 15% of students aged between 13 and 16 have considered self-harm at least once during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey has found.

It found that most expressed concern about the pandemic and the effects it could have on them, their family and friends. The study sought to gain insights directly from students about how they fared throughout the pandemic.

The students were asked to share their experiences living with the pandemic and how it impacted their well-being.

Among the key findings was that 15% of students in the older cohort between 13 and 16 years old had thought of harming themselves. 61% described feeling uneasy and afraid about the future with 87% also expressing concern about their family’s well-being during the pandemic.

Just over half, 52%, said they were “generally happy” when socialising with their friends.

78% said they had spent a lot more time online during the pandemic, while 69% said they had stopped participating in sports activities and other extracurricular activities because of the pandemic.

The survey’s full results will be published on Friday 29th October, during a press conference by the Foundation.

