SURVEY: What’s Your Experience With Catcalling In Malta?

Catcalling seems to be a common experience in Malta and other places around the world alike. It is also often defined as street harassment, which degrades individuals and makes them feel unsafe for the most part.

Street harassment can range from physically harmless behaviour, such as “aw sex,” kissing sounds, or wolf-whistling, or else it can take a more serious tone, with behaviour that could be more threatening, such as stalking, sexual assault and in worst cases, rape.

While all genders experience street harassment, women tend to be a more common victim of this.

