SURVEY: What’s Your Vision For Malta’s Cannabis Future?
Malta has finally proposed the legalisation of cannabis for personal use.
The long-awaited step forward means the island may finally be addressing the criminal injustices that Malta has allowed to happen over the use of the plant for decades.
With politicians openly calling for legalisation – something unheard of a few years back – and lobby groups pushing for updated laws, change may finally be in the air – and we want to know what you think of it all.
The 20 principles underpinning the reform are:
Possession and cultivation
- Persons aged 18 and over can have up to seven grams in their possession and won’t be charged in court or face proceedings before a justice commissioner if caught. Police will no longer have the right to detain anyone caught with the plant.
- If a person younger than 18 is caught with up to seven grams, they will face proceedings before a justice commissioner and be given a care plan.
- The possession of between seven and 28 grams of cannabis will be punishable with a fine of between €50 and €100, as well as proceedings before a justice commissioner.
- Up to four cannabis plants will be allowed in private residences, but they must still be kept out of sight.
- Consumption of cannabis in public will remain illegal with the person being subjected to a fine
- Likewise, smoking around minors, whether in public or private, will be illegal and carry a fine of up to €500
- Fines related to unauthorised use will be payable online
- Anyone growing cannabis at home will be able to store up to 50 grams of dried plant at home
- The Responsible Cannabis Use Authority, which will regulate the sector in such a way that it also carries out educational, outreach and stakeholder measures in the sector will be set up under the act
Cannabis Associations
- Cannabis associations that distribute cannabis among their members will be allowed
- Up to 7 grams a day can be distributed to each member with a maximum of 50 grams per month. The organisation will also be able to distribute up to 20 cannabis seeds to each member and cannot have more than 500 grams of the plant on their premises at any given time
- Any cannabis association cannot be situated within 250 metres of a school
- The organisation must be registered and authorised by the Responsible Cannabis Use Authority, which will be established by the new law
- The authority will have the right to carry out checks on each premises
- Associations will need to disclose the number of members they cater for every three months though they will not need to disclose any names
- Legal persons and other legal entities cannot be the owners of cannabis associations
