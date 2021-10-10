SURVEY: What’s Your Vision For Malta’s Cannabis Future?

Malta has finally proposed the legalisation of cannabis for personal use.

The long-awaited step forward means the island may finally be addressing the criminal injustices that Malta has allowed to happen over the use of the plant for decades.

With politicians openly calling for legalisation – something unheard of a few years back – and lobby groups pushing for updated laws, change may finally be in the air – and we want to know what you think of it all.

If you haven’t seen the full list of proposals, you can find them at the end of this article.

