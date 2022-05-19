د . إAEDSRر . س

Suspect Flees Għadira Bay Argument Leaving Nepalese Man Hospitalised

A man has been hospitalised following an argument in one of Malta’s most popular bays.

Police were called in to assist a man following an argument that escalated to physical violence at around 8.30pm last night in Għadira Bay, Mellieħa.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found an injured man, who is 28-years-old and from Nepal, living in Mellieħa. The individual he was involved in the argument with fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigations indicate that a rock was used during this argument.

The man was taken by ambulance to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as having grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident continue.

