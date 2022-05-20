Suspect Flees St Julian’s After Beating And Injuring Frenchman

A suspect allegedly behind an attack on a Frenchman fled the scene before authorities arrived.

At around 1.30am this morning, police were called in to Triq San Ġorġ, St Julian’s, where they found a 26-year-old man from France who was in need of medical assistance.

From initial investigations, police believe the man was attacked by a man who fled the scene.

The injured individual was taken to Mater Dei by ambulance where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the attack continue.

Just yesterday, a Nepalese man was injured in a similar incident in Mellieħa, where the suspect also fled the scene before authorities arrived.