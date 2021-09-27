Suspected $50 Million Money Launderer Sought By American Authorities Arrested In Malta

A 68-year-old man has been arrested in Malta in connection to a $50 million dollar fraud case with links to suspected money laundering.

The man arrived in Malta last night and was arrested earlier this morning, with Maltese and American authorities working closely to locate him.

The suspect was being sought after by the American Authorities over links to fraud and money laundering.

He will be charged in court later this afternoon in front of Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.