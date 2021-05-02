Swedish Man Charged For Cannabis Use After Police Noticed He Wasn’t Wearing A Mask In Marsaskala

A Swedish man has been given a six month conditional discharge by a Maltese court after being found with cannabis.

Police inspector Darren Buhagiar explained how the man had been arrested over an unspecified amount of cannabis in his possession by chance.

The Swedish man, aged 29, was in Marsaskala on 1st May at around 12.15pm when police spotted him with his mask lowered. Police approached him over this, and, during the interaction, officers searched the man’s bag, finding his stash of weed.

It is unclear how much they found or what they found exactly.

The man cooperated with the police and confirmed that the cannabis was his in front of magistrate Josette Demicoli. He also told a court that he wished to be free of his addiction to drugs.

After hearing this and considering the circumstances, the court released the man on a six-month conditional discharge.

