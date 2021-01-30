Sweet Deal! Ċaqnu Got €200,000 Direct Order To Upgrade Ċirkewwa Terminal He Built Defectively

Instead of being fined or blacklisted for breaching tender specifications in the now-defective Ċirkewwa passenger terminal, contractor Charles ‘Ċaqnu’ Polidano was effectively rewarded with another €200,000 direct order to carry out upgrades.

Infrastructure Malta has confirmed with Lovin Malta that the out-of-court settlement it reached with Ċaqnu last November means Polidano Group will carry out €200,000 worth of work to repair the terminal, while being awarded €200,000 in taxpayer money to carry out “additional upgrades”.

The terminal was completed in 2012 under a Nationalist administration, cost €10 million in EU funds. But after just five years it began showing serious signs of deterioration, prompting an analysis to be carried out to see what went wrong.

“This analysis concluded that there were deficiencies in materials provided and workmanship, such as the grade of the concrete and the cover provided to the structures’ internal steel reinforcement. These shortcomings led to the rapid deterioration of the structure,” Infrastructure Malta told Lovin Malta.

“The analysis also highlighted that the original design provided in the original call for tenders could have been specified with a higher durability, considering the environmental conditions of the site. The analysis concluded that there was room for improvement, since the specifications could have been set at higher levels, to ensure increased durability.”

Crucially, Infrastructure Malta concluded this: “However, had the original specifications been met, there would have been no need for the repairs which are taking place in the coming months.”

Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta also paid €31,855 for testing and technical consultancies.