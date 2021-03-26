Swieqi Man Found Guilty Of Owning Child Pornography Given Suspended Sentence

A man living in Swieqi has been given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of having abusive underage material of a sexual nature.

The man, 32-year-old Kumar Sanjeev, pleaded guilty to the charges of possessing indecent material showing underage individuals as well as obtaining the material through technological means, MaltaToday reported.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud heard how the man had been caught with indecent images of an underage girl. Upon pleading guilty, he was given a two year prison sentence suspended for four years.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted and lawyer Joseph Bonnici was legal aid.

Just last week, three men were arrested in relation to child sexual abuse material, with one man believed to have been found of pornographic material of his own four-year-old daughter.

