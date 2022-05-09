Syrian Fawez Najem Was Killed In Eight-Man Gozo Brawl Attempting To Break Up Fight

A Syrian man was killed attempting to stop a fight inside a Gozitan apartment, new reports indicate as investigators attempt to understand the dynamics that led to the death.

25-year-old Fawez Najem was found with stab wounds and a critical head injury Saturday night after an argument in a flat in Triq il-Wied, Marsalforn, reportedly saw up to eight men fighting at around 9pm.

New reports indicate that Najem was trying to break up the fight when he was killed, Times of Malta reported. He was rushed to Gozo General Hospital with stab wounds, however he was certified dead shortly after arriving.

Three other Syrian men were also admitted to hospital, kept overnight and guarded by police officers. A fourth man was arrested by police, and all four men were taken to the Floriana police depot for further questioning on Sunday.

The argument started Saturday morning in a bar near Marsalforn port, TVM reported.

Two groups of Syrian men allegedly threw coffees at each other before ending up in a physical altercation.

The incident didn’t end there, continuing at the aforementioned apartment in Marsalforn, until the stabbing. Najem was reportedly brought to hospital while unconscious.