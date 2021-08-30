Merchants Street Takeover: New Structure Raises Alarm Over Tables And Chairs Cutting Through Iconic Valletta Street

Concerns have been raised over eager benefactors taking advantage of the government’s al fresco dining policy, with a new structure putting a spotlight on the rows of tables and chairs now lining the centre of Valletta’s busiest pedestrian roads, Merchants Street.

Christian Micallef, the minority leader in the Valletta Local Council, raised the alarm that a new set of what seems to be semi-permanent structures have taken up a large chunk of a part of the often-visited street.

“I will not accept this obscenity. There is a limit to everything. This limit has now been exceeded,” Micallef wrote on social media.

Micallef revealed that he has already brought up the issue with Valletta’s mayor, Alfred Zammit, pledging to fight the issue.

“This is the moment where political parties show that the residents come first and foremost,” he said.