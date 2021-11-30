Tailor-Made Courses For Malta’s Prisoners To Promote Social Integration To Be Developed In MCAST

Inmates will be able to follow specific courses that will allow them to obtain MQF level accreditation.

The courses will be developed by MCAST following an agreement signed today between the college and the Correctional Services Agency.

Inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility will be able to enrol in tailor-made MCAST courses which will provide them with qualifications to improve their chances of finding employment once they are released.

“In addition to increasing their skills and knowledge, the courses will also provide inmates with the possibility of obtaining certified accreditation that will help improve their chances of entering the workforce once they have left prison,” read a joint statement by the Home Affairs and Education ministries.

The bulk of the courses will be focused on basic skills developments, including how to manage one’s personal finances, as well as manual courses such as woodwork, plumbing and manufacturing.

The agreement is the second signed in a matter of days. On Saturday, the Home Affairs Ministry said that work on an off-premises family room for inmates with young children would be starting imminently.

Malta’s prison has been under the spotlight for some time now, with activists and inmates all making very serious allegations about the inhumane treatment by the prison administration.

Director Alex Dalli, who suspended himself earlier this month after the 14th prison death under his watch, has been accused of overseeing a reign of terror in the prison.

An inquiry into the manner in which the prison was being administered was launched after the death of Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu, who succumbed to her injuries in hospital last July after attempting suicide in prison. Two prison guards have since been charged with facilitating her suicide.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said this month that he expected the inquiry to be concluded in the coming weeks.

Share this with someone that needs to read it