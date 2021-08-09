Tarxien Local Council’s Facebook Page Goes Rogue After Being ‘Hacked’ By Unknown Individual 

The Tarxien local council’s Facebook page has been hacked by unknown individuals who have been posting strange and nonsensical posts for the last couple of days. The most recent post was of an Asian-looking woman sitting in a car with an accompanying smiling emoji in caption.

The page appears to have been hacked at some point last week, with the first of the ‘strange’ posts appearing on Wednesday evening. Tarxien councillor Christian Pace confirmed that the page had been hacked.