Tarxien Parish Priest Calls Out Authorities Over ‘Shameful’ COVID-19 Rules For Baby Jesus Procession 

Tarxien’s parish priest has urged the public to “make their voices heard” after the authorities announced that barriers will have to be used at the town’s Baby Jesus procession due to COVID-19 rules.

Fr Chris Ellul published an email the Malta Tourism Authority’s risk assessment team sent him today after he requested permission for the traditional Christmas street procession.

“Following recent updates from the Health Authority, we have been instructed that processions need to rigorously adhere to the Events Guideline including enclosing the event with barriers, booking, temperature check, wearing mask etc,” the MTA informed him while attaching a link to the rules.