Tarxien Parish Priest Calls Out Authorities Over ‘Shameful’ COVID-19 Rules For Baby Jesus Procession
Tarxien’s parish priest has urged the public to “make their voices heard” after the authorities announced that barriers will have to be used at the town’s Baby Jesus procession due to COVID-19 rules.
Fr Chris Ellul published an email the Malta Tourism Authority’s risk assessment team sent him today after he requested permission for the traditional Christmas street procession.
“Following recent updates from the Health Authority, we have been instructed that processions need to rigorously adhere to the Events Guideline including enclosing the event with barriers, booking, temperature check, wearing mask etc,” the MTA informed him while attaching a link to the rules.
“Kindly clarify whether your procession can be organised in such a manner.”
Fr Ellul questioned why the procession needs to be enclosed with barriers, decrying the rule as a sign of a “spineless society”.
“You’re only obliging barriers where you want, not in other places,” he said. “You should be ashamed of yourselves. Now come and clap and pose for photos. People, open your eyes and make your voices heard.”
