Tarxien Woman Fighting For Her Life After Traffic Incident In Fgura

A woman has been left with life-threatening injuries following a traffic accident in Fgura early this morning.

The 54-year-old woman, who lives in Tarxien, was struck by a Toyota Vitz being driven by a 31-year-old woman from Fgura at around 8am this morning. The accident occurred in Triq San Tumas, Fgura.

She was given first aid on the scene by a medical team before being rushed to Mater Dei hospital for further treatment.

She has been certified to have serious injuries.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has opened an inquiry into the incident, and police investigations are still underway.

What do you make of this incident?