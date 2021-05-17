Tattooed Guitarist Calls Out Parents Who Told Daughter Not To Be Friends With His Family Due To His Ink

A leading Maltese guitarist and music teacher has taken to social media after his daughter’s friend told his daughter she could not longer be friends with her because of her dad’s tattoos.

Wayne Camilleri, who has performed with some of the island’s most popular bands and acts, was left shocked at the prejudice and discrimination being shown against him and his family due to the ink on his skin – and shared his thoughts publicly.

Proud that his young daughter had stood up for him in the face of prejudice, Camilleri issued a message to the parents.

“This post is public for the following reason,” Camilleri said. “A parent of a friend of my daughter (after snooping on my profile as they are not on my friends list – these are people I have actually never met) forbid her own daughter from remaining friends with my Kim – wait for it – because of the amount of tattoos her father (me) has on his body.”

“Thankfully my daughter was raised to be not judgemental. And to reason. She understood and actually told her friend that she is proud of her father.”

“My own daughter realised and made her own decision herself to choose friends more wisely in the future,” he continued. “That’s my girl. You make me proud, pupa.”