Taunt Joseph Muscat And I’ll Give You A Lesson You’ll Never Forget, PL Radio Host Warns Repubblika President

“He wants Joseph Muscat to be jailed because Dr Muscat stripped them [sic] of their power,” Cuschieri said.

Cuschieri issued a warning on his Facebook page after Aquilina pledged to stand outside Kordin “when Muscat is sent to jail and will only leave after the doors are closed from within”.

PL radio host and activist Emanuel Cuschieri has warned Repubblika president Robert Aquilina that he’ll “give him a lesson he won’t forget” if he taunts and gives airs to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

“May I remind this desperate man that the day they taunt Dr Muscat, I will give them a lesson they’ll never forget. I will definitely be there and I’m convinced I won’t be alone. If you think I’m joking, you’d better think twice.”

Yesterday, Aquilina confirmed he was present outside Muscat’s home shortly after it was searched by police but denied suggestions by government Whip Glenn Bedingfield that his presence indicated some kind of collusion with the authorities.

Aquilina said he was informed that Muscat’s Burmarrad home was being searched last Thursday, shortly after he delivered a press conference about Pilatus Bank outside the police depot at 9:30am.

“After the press conference, I went for a coffee and was given information by someone, not a police officer or a court official, that a search on Muscat’s home was ongoing,” he said.

“I decided to visit Burmarrad and check for myself. I drove past Muscat’s home at around 11:15am, parked and observed from afar, around 200m-250m away. I wasn’t hiding but I wasn’t interfering.”

After his presence in Burmarrad was questioned by PL media host Karl Stagno Navarra, Aquilina pledged to be physically present at every stage of an eventual judicial process against Muscat.

Cover photo: Left: PL radio host Emmanuel Cuschieri, Right: Repubblika president Robert Aquilina

