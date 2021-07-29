Tax Commissioner Will Testify In Rosianne Cutajar Ethics Probe As Speaker Blocks PN MPs From Calling Witnesses

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia has blocked Nationalist Party MPs on Parliament’s Standards Committee from calling its own witnesses in an investigation into an alleged ethics breach by Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar.

The committee will instead hear from Inland Revenue Commissioner Marvin Gaerty before deciding whether to call any other witnesses.

The investigations centres around an investigation by the Standards Commissioner into reports that Cutajar had received cash as payment for her role in brokering a property deal involving alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

The investigation found that there was an ethics breach, however, the report has not yet been adopted by the committee. A vote was taken at the last sitting with both government MPs voting against and two Opposition MPs voting in favour.

The Speaker, using his casting vote, decided not to vote for the report to be adopted and to instead request further investigations.