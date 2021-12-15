Teachers’ Union Head Condemns Justyne Caruana Contract: ‘Educators Are Disgusted’

Educators are disgusted by the €15,000 contract that Eduction Minister Justyne Caruana handed to her close friend Daniel Bogdanovic, the head of the Union of Professional Educators has warned. Graham Sansone told Lovin Malta that the union is “very concerned” at the situation. “We have no political agenda but we’re talking on behalf of our members, who are feeling disgusted by what is happening around us,” he said. Sansone said UPE members have raised a number of concerns, including that several competent teachers could have carried out Bogdanovic’s job, which was to visit government schools and draft recommendations on how to improve the national sports school’s ability to produce elite athletes. They also warned that Bogdanovic’s contract meant that a person with zero expertise in the education sector was going to conduct research to influence the way teachers work. And to rub salt into the wounds, his contract was worth €15,000 over three months, equivalent to €5,000 a month.

Left: Education Minister Justyne Caruana, Right: Daniel Bogdanovic

“This financial remuneration is totally disproportionate to teachers’ salaries; €5,000 a month contrasts so drastically to what teachers are paid.” Besides Caruana, Sansone also had harsh words for the Education Ministry’s permanent secretary Frank Fabri, whose decision to sign off the Bogdanovic contract was criticised by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler. “The union is even more concerned that you’ve got an educational expert like Dr Fabri who actually signed off the contract,” he said. “The minister employed her friend but we should never forget who signed the contract, and that is Dr Fabri. As permanent secretary, Dr Fabri’s obligation was to notify the minister that [Bogdanovic] wasn’t competent for the job and to consult with the ministry’s legal team.” “However, it seems the legal team is more focused on issuing mandates of prohibitory injunction against the UPE rather than seeing what’s going on within the ministry and ensuring that illegal contracts aren’t being issued.” Sansone said that Fabri, a qualified teacher, should be investigated for allegedly breaching the Education Act but warned the union cannot exactly report him to the Council for the Teaching Profession because the permanent secretary appointed the board himself. “We expect someone to wake up and for Dr Fabri to be taken up to the Public Service Commission to answer for his actions. However, it seems that it is only educators who are sent to the PSC to answer for stupid wrongdoings that the ministry thinks valid, such as entering a lesson late or because a student misinterpreted what they said.”

Education Ministry permanent secretary Frank Fabri

He also urged Hyzler to launch a second investigation, specifically into Fabri’s role in signing the contract. Meanwhile, Malta Union of Teachers president Marco Bonnici confirmed with Lovin Malta that the MUT Council will meet early next week to discuss Hyzler’s report. When concluding his investigation, Hyzler requested the police open an investigation into the issue, concluding that Caruana “used her discretion in a way that constitutes an abuse of power, and broke with the ministerial code of ethics”. Hyzler also found that Bogdanovic did not even author the recommendations himself, with the report actually being carried out by one of Caruana’s consultants, Paul Debattista. Police have confirmed they opened an investigation and PN MP Jason Azzopardi has warned that Caruana, Fabri and Bogdanovic may have broken at least three crimes. Do you think Justyne Caruana should resign as Education Minister?