Teachers’ Union Registers Trade Dispute After Collective Agreement Talks With University Of Malta Fail
The Malta Union of Teachers has registered a trade dispute with the University of Malta after talks over a new collective agreement for junior college lecturers failed, the union said in a statement.
“The MUT is reporting the failure of negotiations with the University of Malta on a new collective agreement for lecturing grades providing services at the University of Malta, Junior College,” the union said in a statement.
“Earlier today, the MUT was presented with an amended position by the government’s Industrial Relations Unit (IRU), whereby clauses which were discussed at length for months, and which included the basis of an agreement, were withdrawn by the university without any justification.”
The union said this constituted a “regression” in negotiations and could not be accepted. “To this effect, the union registered its disagreement and left the meeting in protest.”
MUT said that having registered a trade dispute with the government and the University of Malta, it would now be meeting affected members next week in order to initiate industrial action.
