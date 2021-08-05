Teachers’ Union Threatens Industrial Action Over Higher Secondary Teachers’ Forced Redeployment To Primary Schools 

The teachers who spoke with Lovin Malta also pointed out that the decision to have them moved to different schools was taken on the basis of enrollment numbers from the previous year, which saw fewer students enroll as a knock-on effect of the pandemic.

The reason for their transfer is a shortage of primary and secondary school teachers, they said.

Teachers at the school who spoke with Lovin Malta expressed their frustration at finding out that they, along with roughly 30 of their colleagues would be redeployed to teach in subjects they have no experience teaching in schools with students far younger than they are used to dealing with.

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) is threatening industrial action over its latest dispute with the Education Ministry over the forced redeployment of a number of teachers from the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary school to primary and secondary schools across the country.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, MUT president Marco Bonnici confirmed that the teachers had been told they would be redeployed and weren’t given any alternative.

Bonnici too said that the decision to have them transferred was based on mistaken projections about the number of students who would be enrolling at the sixth form college, insisting that the numbers were likely to return to normal during the next scholastic year.

“Rather than supporting higher secondary teachers, who did an excellent job during the pandemic, the ministry is slapping them with transfers,” Bonnici said.

The MUT, he said, was strongly objecting to the redeployment and is meeting affected members to decide on a way forward. Industrial action wasn’t being excluded, he said.

The education ministry, on its part, said that the affected teachers “did not have lessons to teach”.

It said there were 167 teachers at GCHSS and that the redeployment of 23 would have no impact on the school’s ability to cater to all of its students.

The ministry stressed that the teachers were being redeployed in order to reduce the current load on teachers in other schools.

It said it remained open to discussing the matter with MUT while ensuring that the redeployment goes through.

What do you make of this decision?