Team Start President Eve Borg Bonello Will Appear On Lovin Daily At 10am

Eve Borg Bonello, the President of the Nationalist Party’s Team Start, will be today’s guest on Lovin Daily at 10am.

She’s been a key part in the PN’s revitalised attempts to attract youth to its party, with Team Start making its mark on various social media platforms. Many have tipped Borg Bonello to be a key figure in the party’s top structures in the future.

Today is a special episode of Lovin Daily, which is celebrating its anniversary. It’s been a year of awesome interviews, ranging from the political to cultural, so stayed tuned for more.

Borg Bonello rose to prominence in 2019 when she addressed crowds at a Valletta protest held after Yorgen Fenech was arrested as the main suspect in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The young activist roused the crowds by laying into then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, demanding his resignation and warning he had the journalist’s blood on his hands. She received death threats following this speech and reported them to the police.

Yesterday, Vince Muscat pleaded guilty to the murder of Caruana Galizia. Since then, three men believed to have supplied the bomb have been arrested.

Muscat is also cooperating with the police and the state on other major crimes, including the murder of Carmel Chircop.

Share with someone who needs to watch this episode!