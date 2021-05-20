Teen Vending Machine Thieves Given Second Chance By Maltese Magistrate And Let Out On Bail

Two female teenagers have been given suspended sentences and put under probation after being accused of a string of robberies targeting vending machines in Malta.

The two teens – a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old – pleaded guilty to the robberies, which occurred last November as well as last Tuesday. The court heard how the 16-year-old girl had broken a previous probation order, ONE reported.

Magistrate Monica Vella told the girls they seriously needed to change their ways, and said that she’d be giving them a second chance to do so.

She also told them to speak to social workers.

They were given two years suspended sentence for four years, and a three-year probation order. The court also ordered for their names not to be released publicly.

Cover photo inset: Yellow.com.mt

