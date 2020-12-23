Teenager Arrested In Connection With Armed Bormla Robbery

A 17-year-old male youth from Birgu has been arrested for allegedly holding up a store in Bormla whilst being armed with a sharp object.

The robbery took place in Triq l-Oratorju at around 6.30pm yesterday.

After the alleged perpetrator demanded money from the 36-year-old cashier, he fled the scene.

The perpetrator was identified by police less than 24 hours after the hold-up took place.

He is expected to be taken to court in front of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras today at noon.

