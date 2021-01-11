Teenager Stabbed And 26-Year-Old Man Arrested In Late Night Gżira Fight

A Maltese man is under arrest after stabbing a teenager during a fight in Gżira, police have said in a statement.

The incident, which took place along The Strand at roughly 11.30 pm, involved a 26-year-old man from Msida and an 18-year-old from Senglea.

It appears that the older man brandished the knife following an argument.

The teenager was taken for treatment at the Floriana health centre.

The 26-year-old man is under arrest and is being questioned by police.

Investigations are underway.

