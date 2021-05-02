‘Tell Them Thank You’: Ronnie Overjoyed After Public Pressure Leaves Goldfish Pond Intact In Għarghur

An elderly man ordered to remove a number of structures he had built in a remote area of Għargħur has thanked the public for its support as he continues to tend to the area.

Ronnie Gauci has erected a new sign besides a makeshift goldfish pond, proudly saying: “This will remain here due to the strength of all your support. Thank you.”

“We’ve managed, tell everyone thank you – and make sure you take photos of the goldfish,” he happily told passersby today as he stood by his makeshift structures in the area known as Top Of The World in Għarghur.

With a massive smile on his face, he let the public know that some of the most important structures he had built, such as the goldfish pond, were not going to be removed and were indeed still intact and looking better than ever.