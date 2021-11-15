Ten Prisoners Go On Hunger Strike In Support Of Suspended Director Alex Dalli 

Ten prisoners are staging a hunger strike at Kordin to voice their disapproval at the recent suspension of prison director Alex Dalli.

A relative of one of the prisoners involved revealed the hunger strike on social media, and a spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed with Lovin Malta that ten prisoners are taking part.

As per protocol for hunger strikes, these prisoners are being closely monitored by the medical team.

Meanwhile, inmates and correctional officers are also signing a petition to call for Dalli’s reinstatement.

Dalli suspended himself as prison director last week in the wake of the latest suicide within the four walls of Kordin, an Indian national called Arun Jose who was facing charges of child sex abuse and sexual assault.