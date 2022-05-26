Testing For Genetic Disorders Of Pre-Implanted Embryos In IVF To Become Law, Health Minister Reveals

Genetic testing of pre-implanted embryos used for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) will be allowed in cases of genetic disorders, Health Minister Chris Fearne has revealed.

However, defective embryos will not be discarded but will remain frozen and could possibly be adopted.

The decision to do so keeps in line with Malta’s hardline stance against abortion, with pro-life groups regularly raising concerns over discarded embryos in the IVF process.

The testing will only be available for monogenic disorders, which are single-gene variations like Huntington’s disease and Finnish Nephrotic Syndrome, and only when prospective parents have a history of such disorders.

Other changes will also be implemented as part of the reform, including increasing the maximum age for women to undergo IVF from 42 to 45.

Gamete donations from persons related through marriage will not be excluded. The service will also be free for people having up to two children, up from the current one.

However, Fearne revealed that surrogacy will not form part of the reform and will be handled in a separate piece of legislation. No timeline was given as to when this will be produced.