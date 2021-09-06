Tetris Malta: This Building Is Casually Masquerading As A Video Game Block
Another day, another wild scene from the construction industry.
In number 1,495,593 of questionable developments on the island, an image of a building practically straddling its stouter next-door neighbour has garnered quite the reaction online for its sheer ridiculousness.
“When they say you ride on the back of someone else to get what you want, literally,” said a Facebook page dedicated to calling out ugly buildings in Malta.
While it seems that all was above ground as far as permits are concerned, people had a lot to say about the general idea of coming up with, approving, and actually creating such an overhanging building.
“Sharing is caring,” one person said sarcastically.
“The new building is in line with the paint line – isn’t that pretty though?” joked another.
“Although the airspace is owned by the owner who developed the rest of the building, this should have remained free from any development. It seems that the authorities are more keen to please developers then taking consideration of the aesthetics,” a third commentator said.
Other people just couldn’t handle the fact that the buildings didn’t perfectly fit together.
Seeing entire buildings placed on top of each other like a game of Tetris is both worrying and par for the course for Malta in 2021 – let’s just see what happens when the next building tries to fit on top.
