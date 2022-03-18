‘Thanks For The Disrespect’: Sandra Gauci Slams Lax Authorities On St Patrick’s As Workers Remain Masked Up
An outspoken teacher and ADPD candidate has slammed authorities for the “lack of respect” shown towards health workers and educators after hundreds gathered to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
“I’m done with this,” Sandra Gauci said yesterday as images began appearing across social media showing the gatherings in St Julian’s. People congregated in some key areas, and even Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appeared among the crowd, with many people appearing mask-less.
“So us educators are still wearing masks and using sanitiser, and then you see these meetings and photos from St Patrick’s with people all over each other, mask-less, with Bernie fooling around in the middle.”
“Thank you for the direspect towards educators and those that work in the health sector and towards everyone who lost someone due to COVID-19.”
She hit out at the cheques being sent to homes just days before the election as some kind of pay off to make up for everything else.
“Now try to buy us with some fictitious increase,” Gauci said. “Daily cases are rising, but their just focused on being happy, and and not on any problems.”
“But after the 26th, for our own good, I wouldn’t be surprised if they increase restrictions and start with the fourth dose.”
Gauci, an ADPD candidate on the 6th and 12th districts, has spoken out about double standards in Malta before, including when it comes to the harassment female politicians face on the island due to their gender.
