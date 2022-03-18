‘Thanks For The Disrespect’: Sandra Gauci Slams Lax Authorities On St Patrick’s As Workers Remain Masked Up

An outspoken teacher and ADPD candidate has slammed authorities for the “lack of respect” shown towards health workers and educators after hundreds gathered to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

“I’m done with this,” Sandra Gauci said yesterday as images began appearing across social media showing the gatherings in St Julian’s. People congregated in some key areas, and even Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appeared among the crowd, with many people appearing mask-less.

“So us educators are still wearing masks and using sanitiser, and then you see these meetings and photos from St Patrick’s with people all over each other, mask-less, with Bernie fooling around in the middle.”

“Thank you for the direspect towards educators and those that work in the health sector and towards everyone who lost someone due to COVID-19.”