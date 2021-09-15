‘The Bi-Party System Is A Shambles’: Arnold Cassola Will Contest 10th And 11th Districts

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has announced he will be contesting the 10th and 11th districts as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election.

“The 55-year-old bi-party system has led to the political shambles we have today. Politicians are meant to serve the people and society. However, certain dishonest and greedy businessmen control certain MPs, from both parties, and even ministers who, on their part, have reduced what is supposed to be the noble vocation of politics to an exercise in greed, nepotism, cronyism and favouritism,” Cassola said today.

“Today, a number of our institutions do not favour the common man on the street. The big fish keep swallowing the small. Inequality rules.”