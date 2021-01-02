The Bible, Spider-Man And Chicken Farming: Here’s What Malta’s Leading Figures Read In 2020

It seems harder and harder to find yourself a chance to curl back and delve deep into a gripping book. In 2020 though, people were at home more than usual, and some took the opportunity to catch up on some reading lists. From Maltese literature to disruptive tech and even international sports, here are some of the books that kept Malta’s leading politicians and celebrities turning page after page.

1. Robert Metsola The Education of an Idealist by Samantha Powers



2. Daniel Holmes The Bible & The ABC Of Chicken Farming

3. James Ryder The Collected Tales of Spider-Man

4. Charmaine Gauci Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

5. Bjorn Formosa “I’m not much into physical books anymore as I don’t get much time off the computer however I do much of my reading on the web, following mostly this year Elon Musk and SpaceX accomplishments, had an intense read on the US Electoral College System and intensified my searching on e-commerce and evolving digital marketing techniques.”

6. Eileen Montesin Manchester’s Finest by David A. Hall



7. Rosianne Cutajar Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie and Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King “Both very good reads!”

8. Peppi Azzopardi A Memoir From Malta’s Prison by Daniel Holmes “I cried. I got angry. It made me not want to call myself a person.”

9. Miriam Dalli Minor Detail by Adania Shibli (translation by Elisabeth Jaquette) “It was literally captivating not to say obsessing!”

10. Aaron Farrugia The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

11. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion “I didn’t get a chance to read this year.”

12. Byron Camilleri Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart into a Visionary Leader by Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli



13. Joe Giglio Justice With A Smile by Tonio Borg “It is full of humorous anecdotes related to the legal profession.”

14. Bernard Grech Start with Why by Simon Sinek & Riflessjonijiet Dwar il-Ġid Komuni by Alan Xuereb

15. Howard Keith Debono “Unfortunately I didn’t get to read any books this year but my eyes are on ‘The Tattooist of Aushwitz’ for my next read.”

16. Adrian Zammit “I’ve read no books.”