‘The Biggest To Date’: Glitch Announces 65+ Artist Line-Up Coming To Malta This Summer
Glitch Festival has just announced its return between 13th and 16th August for its highly anticipated 5th edition, after a two long hiatus.
Electronic music enthusiasts from all over the world are called to gather at the gates of the mystical House-and-Techno fortress in what promises to be another unmissable adventure on the sun-drenched Mediterranean island of Malta.
This year’s edition enjoys the biggest lineup ever to hit the Maltese islands. Dancers will be able to lose themselves to the sounds of industry titans such as Amelie Lens, Ben Klock, Honey Dijon, Nina Kraviz, Reinier Zonneveld, Dax J, Ellen Allien, Fjaak, I Hate Models, Kettama, Mall Grab, Oscar Mulero & VTSS.
This year will see the introduction of an opening concert on Saturday 13th, held in a one-off location which will be revealed at a later stage.
The main festival on the 14th & 15th will be held at Gianpula Village, framed against the iconic skyline of Malta’s fortified city, Mdina.
The fourth and final day will feature sun-soaked boat parties, followed by a closing party.
The main festival will feature 7 stages – from rooftop pool parties to secret cave raves and an intimate Boiler Room stage.
The lineup also includes a carefully curated list of hotly sought-after master selectors, live acts & rising stars from Adiel, Aurora Halal, Ben Sims, Ben UFO, Skee Mask, Boston 168, Etapp Kyle, Fadi Mohem, Hunee, Jennifer Cardini, Job Jobse, Luke Slater, Palms Trax, Ryan Elliott, Vladimir Dubyshkin, Cici and more.
Share with someone that needs to know this