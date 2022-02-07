‘The Biggest To Date’: Glitch Announces 65+ Artist Line-Up Coming To Malta This Summer

Glitch Festival has just announced its return between 13th and 16th August for its highly anticipated 5th edition, after a two long hiatus.

Electronic music enthusiasts from all over the world are called to gather at the gates of the mystical House-and-Techno fortress in what promises to be another unmissable adventure on the sun-drenched Mediterranean island of Malta.

This year’s edition enjoys the biggest lineup ever to hit the Maltese islands. Dancers will be able to lose themselves to the sounds of industry titans such as Amelie Lens, Ben Klock, Honey Dijon, Nina Kraviz, Reinier Zonneveld, Dax J, Ellen Allien, Fjaak, I Hate Models, Kettama, Mall Grab, Oscar Mulero & VTSS.

This year will see the introduction of an opening concert on Saturday 13th, held in a one-off location which will be revealed at a later stage.