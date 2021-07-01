The Day Has Finally Arrived! You Can Take Your Mask Off When Outside As Long As You’re Vaccinated 

The much anticipated day on which people can stop wearing masks in public at all times has finally arrived. From today, anyone who is fully vaccinated can remove their mask in public spaces, provided that they are not part of a group of more than two individuals. The obligation to wear face masks at all times when in public spaces is the latest COVID-19 measure to be relaxed as Malta continues on its path to normality following the pandemic.

Anyone walking outside without a mask will need to be able to show that they are fully vaccinated by presenting their vaccine certificate when asked to do so. Children under the age of 12 who haven’t yet been vaccinated may also remove their masks, provided that they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. The lifting of the obligation to wear face masks follows the relaxation of a number of other measures earlier this week.