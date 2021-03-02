‘The Day I Lost Everything’: Miriam Pace’s Widower Pens Emotional Tribute On Anniversary Of Tragic Construction Accident

A whole year has passed since Miriam Pace was buried alive as her home came toppling onto her.

On the anniversary of her death, Carmel Pace, the widower, has paid tribute to his late wife and has opened up about the lasting emotional effects of the tragic event.

“The day I lost everything. I lost tranquility, I lost everything I worked for, but most of all I lost the love of my life,” he said.

“My life will never be normal again, I’m like a lifeless body.”

Miriam was killed on 2nd March 202, after her Santa Venera home collapsed while she was inside. Police confirmed that this was the result of works at a nearby construction site.

It took hours for a rescue operation to recover her body, with her helpless family looking on at the devastating remains of their collapsed home. She was pronounced dead on site.

“Every time I look at a photo of you my eyes fill with tears,” he continued. ”Sometimes I smile at the same time because I remember that time I took a photo of you.”

Miriam was a mother-of-two and her family has been calling for a public inquiry into the tragedy after the publication of an expert report into the accident.

“Sometimes I try to take on your role when needed, but this can never be. You were a wall for me. You were able to see inside my heart with just the look of your eyes,” Carmel continued.

Architect Roderick Camilleri, site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech, and workman Nicholas Spiteri have been charged with negligibly causing Pace’s death.

“Will this world satisfy me with justice? Man can deceive and twist arguments so that the laws abstain you from any guilt. I believe in God’s justice,” he said.

Carmel ended his tribute with a small prayer to his angel Miriam.

“Please continue to lead our children on the right path and protect them from all evil. In the meantime, wait for me so that I can see that beautiful smile again and hug you,” he ended.

