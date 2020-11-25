The Festive Season Is Here! Check Out These Super Creative Towering Christmas Trees In Malta

Public service announcement: Christmas is exactly one month away – and while it won’t be like other years, people in Malta are still gearing up for the festive season.

And what’s more Christmas than a tree?

These two groups have gone a step further this year, with some super creative takes on the tradition.

The first is the bold “Tree of Hope”. This giant, harlequin tree was crocheted by the Gozo Crafty Ladies, who managed to knit up four-storeys or 100 laps of blankets for the structure. Their multi-coloured creations were then layered over wire mesh and complimented with Christmas lighting and of course, a star.