The Festive Season Is Here! Check Out These Super Creative Towering Christmas Trees In Malta
Public service announcement: Christmas is exactly one month away – and while it won’t be like other years, people in Malta are still gearing up for the festive season.
And what’s more Christmas than a tree?
These two groups have gone a step further this year, with some super creative takes on the tradition.
The first is the bold “Tree of Hope”. This giant, harlequin tree was crocheted by the Gozo Crafty Ladies, who managed to knit up four-storeys or 100 laps of blankets for the structure. Their multi-coloured creations were then layered over wire mesh and complimented with Christmas lighting and of course, a star.
The crochet tree, which is the first of its kind on the islands, will officially be lit this Sunday 29th November in the village of Kercem, Gozo.
When the Christmas season comes to a close, the blankets will be distributed to various charities on the islands. Well done ladies!
Next up is the mega wooden Christmas tree by the young scouts of Mosta.
The Mosta youths decided to put their skills to the test, coming up with an idea to build a towering tree using only lashings and poles. The skill is called pioneering and is used to build towers, bridges, rafts and the attractions.
“This year, we had to miss out on our normal activities due to COVID-19. But we still wanted to do something special for Christmas” leader of the Mosta Scout Group Sean Bartolo said.
Two groups of five went on to build this six-metre tall, two-storey high Christmas tree in the heart of Mosta, draped in green, red baubles and even a glistening gold star.
“As the group scout leader, I’m truly honoured that through the skills our youths learned in Scouting are being used innovatively to spread joy” he added.
Awesome initiative!
Do you have any creative takes on Christmas decorations? We’d love to see them!