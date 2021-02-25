‘The Government’s Gatekeeper’: Repubblika Ask PBS Why TVM Didn’t Cover Their Anti-Rosianne Cutajar Protest

A Maltese civil society NGO has called out Malta’s public broadcasting authority after it didn’t cover their protests calling for the ousting of a government MP accused of being involved in a shady business deal.

Repubblika organised a protest against Rosianne Cutajar yesterday – since then, she has since resigned from her position as Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms, though she remains an MP.

However, though the protest, which was held in Valletta, was reported widely on multiple channels, TVM did not feature it in their evening report. Repubblika noted this in an email sent to TVM editor Norma Saliba while asking for a remedy to this omitting.

“TVM found time to, amongst other features, report on stories we had heard about before and can amount to a repetition of news that didn’t happen yesterday (such as the migration issues) or news that still has to happen, such as the building of a consulate in Libya that still needs to happen,’ they said.

“If it wanted to, PBS could have found a minute to cover our protest.”

You can find the full letter below.