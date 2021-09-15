The Planning Web: Lovin Malta’s New Site Bringing Transparency And Accountability To Construction

Construction has been a main driver of the Maltese economy over the last half a century, and while it has undoubtedly helped the country’s development, it has also had its negative impacts. The time for a dedicated open-source website aimed at helping you unravel the ins and outs of Malta’s construction industry has never been more needed. That’s why Lovin Malta is launching the Planning Web, the country’s first-ever transparent and interactive open platform to help you navigate Malta’s planning permits.

Deaths and devastating losses have plagued Malta’s streets, with a planning industry that is spinning out of control and far too convoluted for anyone to keep track of, while many new developments jar with their surroundings. With the help of Lovin Malta’s interactive map, you can take a look at the most recent planning applications all across the island, allowing you to keep an eye on what’s happening on your street or an area of utmost importance to the nation. The map lets you sift through the data to help you find whatever unique information you’re looking for – whether that’s the site’s architect or applicant, or how many ODZ applications are out there.

Wander through the Planning Web to find whatever information you need, the data is there for anyone to carrying out their own research or analysis of the situation – and if you find anything interesting, feel free to reach out to Lovin Malta through the portal or [email protected] You can also use the portal to file a report on any construction you suspect might be illegal or causing a threat to your’s or your neighbours’ safety.

Just fill out the form on the website

The site will also be regularly updated with breaking stories, investigative reports and opinion pieces covering all things related to the construction industry. The Planning Web is an ongoing open-source project currently in its first phase. It will be constantly updated with the latest data – if you have any suggestions or ideas for collaborations, please email us at [email protected] and help us make Malta’s construction industry become more accountable.

Share to support an open and transparent planning industry